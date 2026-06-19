Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730,452 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 182,720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,400,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $975.46 and a 200 day moving average of $918.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $630.01 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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