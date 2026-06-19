Invesco Ltd. Has $1.37 Billion Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,390 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.77% of Elevance Health worth $1,368,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,355 shares of the company's stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 91,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $388.77 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.89 and a 200-day moving average of $346.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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