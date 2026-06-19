Invesco Ltd. Has $1.38 Billion Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,520,468 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,302,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of AT&T worth $1,379,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.6% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Article Title

AT&T Fiber received strong validation from Opensignal, earning 107 wins in home internet performance categories and beating the nearest competitor by nearly 2-to-1. That supports the company’s broadband strategy and may help reinforce the growth case for fiber expansion. Positive Sentiment: AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Article Title

AT&T also received a favorable broker sentiment update, with an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation from analysts, which can help support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Article Title

The company announced a planned CFO transition, with Pascal Desroches set to retire and Jennifer Biry named as his successor. Investors are likely viewing this as orderly succession, but it still adds a layer of uncertainty while AT&T works through an important finance leadership change. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Article Title

Some coverage framed AT&T as a stock under review following the CFO news and broader telecom weakness, but the reporting did not point to a new fundamental deterioration in operations. Negative Sentiment: California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Article Title

California regulators asked a court and the FCC to reject AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers. That regulatory pushback could slow AT&T’s network modernization plans and adds policy risk. Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to AT&T being weighed down by rate sensitivity, leverage concerns, and competitive risks in telecom, which can pressure the stock even when company-specific results are solid. Article Title

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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