Invesco Ltd. Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788,460 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 321,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Amgen worth $1,567,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.83 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $340.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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