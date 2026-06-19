Invesco Ltd. Has $1.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340,991 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 610,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,671,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE ABT opened at $88.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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