Invesco Ltd. Has $2.26 Billion Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.08% of Shopify worth $2,257,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.17.

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Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $108.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.25 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.09.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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