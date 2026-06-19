Invesco Ltd. Has $2.29 Billion Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,448 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 304,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Intuit worth $2,286,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,018 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,496,000 after buying an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,646,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.23 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $352.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 955 shares of company stock valued at $273,855. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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