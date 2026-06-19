Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948,190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.48% of American Tower worth $1,219,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here