Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.99% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $1,300,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $658,656,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 8.0%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $671.18 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,541.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,227.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here