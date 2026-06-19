Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,832,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of TJX Companies worth $1,203,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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