Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,749,513 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.00% of Texas Instruments worth $3,154,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,321,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 39.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,484 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 149,099 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $280.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $293.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Texas Instruments Rises as AI Power-Semiconductor Optimism Builds on Strong Guidance

Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. TXN's Manufacturing Expansion Continues: Can It Strengthen Margins?

Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Why Citi keeps pounding the table on Texas Instruments stock

Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN.

Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even when fundamentals are improving.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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