Invesco Ltd. Purchases 247,975 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,261 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 247,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.58% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,253,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $465.98 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $477.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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