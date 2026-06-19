Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,584,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 444,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,912,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $123.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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