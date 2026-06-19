Invesco Ltd. Sells 48,563 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of S&P Global worth $1,222,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $411.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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