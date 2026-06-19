Invesco Ltd. Sells 52,112 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,315,326 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,499,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.53.

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Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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