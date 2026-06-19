Invesco Ltd. Sells 868,132 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045,373 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 868,132 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.61% of Visa worth $3,873,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

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Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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