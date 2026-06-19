Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,876,069 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 318,376 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of McDonald's worth $1,184,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $271.85 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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