Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,864,965 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 85,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Newmont worth $1,384,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Newmont's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,276. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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