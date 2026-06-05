Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,706 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $345,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,051 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $183,024,000 after purchasing an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: One article noted that the Invesco QQQ Trust has quietly outperformed the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF over the last decade, reinforcing the ETF’s reputation as a strong way to own U.S. growth leaders. Article Title

One article noted that the Invesco QQQ Trust has quietly outperformed the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF over the last decade, reinforcing the ETF’s reputation as a strong way to own U.S. growth leaders. Positive Sentiment: A broad-market update said exchange-traded funds edged higher and U.S. equities were mixed, suggesting the overall market backdrop remains supportive for QQQ’s large tech-heavy holdings. Article Title

A broad-market update said exchange-traded funds edged higher and U.S. equities were mixed, suggesting the overall market backdrop remains supportive for QQQ’s large tech-heavy holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Articles on the Nasdaq’s long-term real returns and the continuing strength of the “old bull” frame QQQ as part of a durable growth trend, but they do not point to a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title Article Title

Articles on the Nasdaq’s long-term real returns and the continuing strength of the “old bull” frame QQQ as part of a durable growth trend, but they do not point to a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on sentiment indicators and job data, which may influence rate expectations and growth stocks, but the impact on QQQ is indirect. Article Title Article Title

Several commentary pieces focused on sentiment indicators and job data, which may influence rate expectations and growth stocks, but the impact on QQQ is indirect. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports warned that AI and chip stocks may be in bubble territory, with one article saying the AI rally is even bigger than the dot-com era and another arguing a market top may be forming. That kind of valuation concern can pressure QQQ because of its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech. Article Title Article Title

Multiple reports warned that AI and chip stocks may be in bubble territory, with one article saying the AI rally is even bigger than the dot-com era and another arguing a market top may be forming. That kind of valuation concern can pressure QQQ because of its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech. Negative Sentiment: Other commentary warned investors to take chips off the table, cash in tech gains, and move toward lower-volatility ETFs, signaling rotation away from growth names like those in QQQ. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $740.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $522.66 and a 52 week high of $748.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $664.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.59.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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