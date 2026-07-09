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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC trimmed its Invesco QQQ position by 3.3% in the first quarter, selling 2,421 shares. The firm still held 71,729 shares worth about $41.4 million, making QQQ its largest portfolio holding.
  • Other institutional investors also made small moves in and out of QQQ, and the ETF remains broadly owned by institutions and hedge funds, which hold 44.58% of the stock.
  • QQQ recently boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73 previously. The new payout implies an annualized dividend of $3.25 and a yield of about 0.5%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Invesco QQQ.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,729 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 17.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $711.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $648.78. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.56 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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