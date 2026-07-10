Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $723.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.53. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Article Title

Investors are still viewing QQQ as a go-to way to buy the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100, with multiple articles highlighting it as a strong dip-buying vehicle and noting heavy recent trading activity in the ETF. Positive Sentiment: Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Article Title

Supportive market coverage around the Nasdaq-100 and QQQ suggests continued demand for large-cap growth exposure, which can help the ETF when tech stocks stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Article Title

BlackRock launched a cheaper Nasdaq-100 rival, iShares Nasdaq 100 ETF (IQQ), directly challenging Invesco QQQ and potentially pressuring fee-sensitive investor flows over time. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Article Title

Several pieces noted rising competition in the Nasdaq-100 ETF space and the index’s growing concentration in mega-cap tech, reinforcing QQQ’s dominance while also underscoring valuation and concentration risks. Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the AI and Nasdaq-100 trade may be overheating could weigh on sentiment if investors start rotating out of high-growth tech exposure. Article Title

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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