Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Thoma Capital Management LLC

Thoma Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $709.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.85 and a 200-day moving average of $641.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $539.38 and a 1-year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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