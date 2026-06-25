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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trinity Wealth Management LLC cut its Invesco QQQ stake by 21.7% in the first quarter, selling 9,424 shares and leaving it with 33,923 shares worth about $19.6 million.
  • Despite that trim, QQQ remains a major holding for the firm, representing 7.2% of its portfolio and its second-largest position. Other institutional investors also moved in both directions, and institutions overall own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share from $0.73, while the stock traded near $709.51, below its 52-week high of $748.65 but well above its 52-week low of $539.38.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Trinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 61,687 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $709.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $701.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $539.38 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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