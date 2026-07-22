Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $10.17 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,168,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 3.3% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,258.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MELI

Insider Activity

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,822.65 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,495.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,548.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,692.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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