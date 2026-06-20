Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $321.23 and its 200 day moving average is $324.24. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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