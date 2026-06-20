Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC Takes $28.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,116 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $28,370,000. NVIDIA makes up 27.8% of Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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