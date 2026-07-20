Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Takes $12.90 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,185 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,902,000. Qualcomm makes up 3.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 54.0% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,915 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Qualcomm by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,735,386 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $223,483,000 after purchasing an additional 405,365 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,269,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $171.78 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $221.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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