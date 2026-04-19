Invitation Home $INVH is Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s 7th Largest Position

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 113.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,041 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the quarter. Invitation Home accounts for 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 67.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Read Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Home Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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