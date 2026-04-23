Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,413 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Performance

Invitation Home stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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