Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,891 shares of the company's stock after selling 204,126 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 24.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 112,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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