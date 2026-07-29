Go Pro
→ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
IPG Photonics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its IPG Photonics stake by 445.9% in the first quarter, acquiring 157,392 additional shares for a total holding of 192,688 shares valued at approximately $22.1 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 93.79% of the company.
  • Insiders sold 136,716 shares worth about $14.3 million over the past three months, including sales by the CFO and the Valentin Gapontsev Trust I. Insiders still own 37.5% of IPG Photonics.
  • IPG Photonics reported quarterly revenue of $265.5 million, up 16.5% year over year, but earnings of $0.29 per share missed estimates by $0.03. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $137.17, compared with the stock’s reported opening price of $84.02.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IPG Photonics.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 445.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of IPG Photonics worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 56,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $5,761,689.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,670,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,436,653.73. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IPG Photonics Right Now?

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines