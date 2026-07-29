IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 445.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,392 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of IPG Photonics worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,105 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 56,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $5,761,689.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,670,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,436,653.73. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,716 shares of company stock worth $14,277,206 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here