Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,721 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 500,076 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of IQVIA worth $389,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,468,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,698 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $249.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 30.02%. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.83, for a total value of $1,239,678.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,682.87. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James G. Berkshire sold 2,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $697,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,883.70. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial increased their price target on IQVIA from $329.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a global provider of clinical research services, healthcare data and analytics, and technology solutions. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical-device, and other healthcare organizations, helping them develop treatments and bring products to market. The company's services include clinical-trial planning and management, real-world data analysis, consulting, and commercial support. Its technology platforms help clients organize and analyze healthcare information and manage activities across drug development and commercialization.

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