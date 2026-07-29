Irenic Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD

Irenic Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,557 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 163,500 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf makes up 2.4% of Irenic Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Irenic Capital Management LP owned about 1.39% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $36,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DBD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, EVP Thomas S. Timko purchased 672 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,969.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 75,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,612,692.80. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 629 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.37 per share, with a total value of $49,923.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,214,241.82. This represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,282 shares of company stock valued at $249,138 and have sold 419,798 shares valued at $35,245,284. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $888.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.23 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 2.80%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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