Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Irenic Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Adeia logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Irenic Capital Management acquired 199,900 Adeia shares worth approximately $4.8 million, giving it a 0.18% stake. Institutional investors collectively own 97.36% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with five Buy ratings and one Sell rating; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with a $33.60 target price. However, several firms recently downgraded their ratings.
  • Adeia exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.38 in earnings per share and $104.77 million in revenue. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.05, equivalent to a 0.8% annual yield.
  • Interested in Adeia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000. Irenic Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of Adeia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Adeia by 447.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 245.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adeia by 714.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Adeia by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Adeia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Adeia from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADEA

Adeia Price Performance

ADEA opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.36. Adeia Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Adeia had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 39.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Adeia's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc NASDAQ: ADEA is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Adeia Right Now?

Before you consider Adeia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adeia wasn't on the list.

While Adeia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines