Irenic Capital Management LP Takes $104.06 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 870,000 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $104,061,000. Teleflex makes up about 6.9% of Irenic Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Irenic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.97% of Teleflex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 325.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 38,606 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 23.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,472 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teleflex by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,916 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $6,782,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's payout ratio is -5.96%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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