IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $876.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Melius Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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