Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM is Inceptionr LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,512 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $4,907,358.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,907,358.70. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $123.63 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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