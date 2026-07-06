Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $902,219.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $117.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.68. The business's fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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