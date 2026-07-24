Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 49,872 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Iron Mountain worth $99,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $124.74 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.22%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 757 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $94,208.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,250.75. The trade was a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the sale, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,260 shares of company stock worth $17,361,672. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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