Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 126,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $29,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,890,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,903,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,568,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $349,021,000 after buying an additional 1,680,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,381,336.90. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $4,725,761.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,761.42. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $134.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Iron Mountain from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

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