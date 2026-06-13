Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,705 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 5.0% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Amundi grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $428,992,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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