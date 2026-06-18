Ishara Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Ishara Investments LP bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. Xeris Biopharma makes up approximately 7.3% of Ishara Investments LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ishara Investments LP owned approximately 0.48% of Xeris Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after buying an additional 1,358,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 135,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 378,595 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,274,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,435 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,550. This represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,350. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 127,335 shares of company stock valued at $766,733 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xeris Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XERS

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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