Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,587 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.72.

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PayPal Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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