Isthmus Partners LLC Has $11.05 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,803 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 75.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Down 4.4%

Gartner stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $401.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.10.

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Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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