Isthmus Partners LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $264.25 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $243.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

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