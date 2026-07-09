Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.01 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,584 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12,431.2% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,028,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $734,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,780,974 shares of the company's stock worth $6,011,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,387,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Key Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zoetis won European Commission marketing authorization for Poulvac Procerta HVT-ND , a single-dose poultry vaccine that protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease. The approval expands Zoetis’ animal-health vaccine portfolio and could support future sales growth. Zoetis Receives European Commission Marketing Authorization for Poulvac® Procerta® HVT-ND

Zoetis won European Commission marketing authorization for , a single-dose poultry vaccine that protects chickens against Newcastle disease and Marek’s disease. The approval expands Zoetis’ animal-health vaccine portfolio and could support future sales growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to a securities class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2026 . These notices are largely procedural, but they reinforce concerns about alleged misstatements related to product adoption and can weigh on sentiment. ZTS FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN... Securities Class Action

Multiple law firms issued reminders and investor alerts tied to a securities class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of . These notices are largely procedural, but they reinforce concerns about alleged misstatements related to product adoption and can weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action and shareholder-alert releases from other firms repeated the same lawsuit claims and deadline, adding noise rather than new information, but keeping legal risk in focus for investors. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm...

Additional class-action and shareholder-alert releases from other firms repeated the same lawsuit claims and deadline, adding noise rather than new information, but keeping legal risk in focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: The repeated securities-fraud allegations and deadline reminders may be contributing to selling pressure by increasing uncertainty around possible litigation costs and reputational damage. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ZTS opened at $75.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.46.

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About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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