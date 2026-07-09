Isthmus Partners LLC Has $16.31 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,314 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Allison Transmission worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,907 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

See Also

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