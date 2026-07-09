Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB - Free Report) by 660.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,054 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 116,423 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Climb Global Solutions worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Climb Global Solutions by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 607,680 shares of the company's stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 326,520 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 246,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 189,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,515,000 after buying an additional 87,380 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,416 shares of the company's stock worth $14,947,000 after buying an additional 42,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,717 shares of the company's stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $460.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, Director John R. Mccarthy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 85,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,045.08. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Climb Global Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Climb Global Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Climb Global Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLMB

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

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