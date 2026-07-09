Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 13,987 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Plexus were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Plexus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $865,732.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,252.11. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,981 shares of company stock worth $5,855,318. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Stock Up 3.9%

PLXS stock opened at $265.89 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $274.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.16. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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