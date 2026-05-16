Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 5,389 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,887 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $838,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,635 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $546.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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